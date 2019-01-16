Runners Begin Collection of Kits at TBS

ACCESS BANK LAGOS MARATHON

The Cricket Oval of the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island has been a beehive of activities since the distribution of running kits and goodie bags to registered runners for the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon began at the venue on Monday.

The General Manager for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, explained that the opening of another channel of distribution for kits to intending runners was introduced in order to make things easier.

The Marathon boss while applauding the turnout in the first two days of the distribution exercise at the TBS enjoined members of the public that have registered for the race not to wait till the final minute before going for the their kits.

“We have started the channel in Lagos Island for intending runners to pick up their kits and goodie bag at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval.”

“This has started since Monday and it has eased things for those coming from the Island axis. In the form, it was indicated that people should pick where they want to collect their kits and goodie bags; whether the Mainland or Island and a good number picked the Island, so we have opened that channel, so I enjoin people to go and collect on time”, Alli said.

Aside from the distribution of kits, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon GM also gave assurances that other preparations were going on smoothly to ensure that the February 2 races (10km and 42km) were huge successes.

He said: “We are very well on course to staging another world-class marathon this year even better than the ones we have done before.

“We are fine-tuning everything now, from the start point, route and also the finish point that gave us small problems last year we have made the necessary corrections and additions.”

It is understood that almost 150, 000 road runners from across the world will be taking part in the 4th edition of the Bronze- labeled Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.