OSUN GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION TRIBUNAL UPDATE

Video Evidence Confirm Violence

By Our Reporter

The petitioners at the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja were given the opportunity to present a video evidence Tuesday which showed some of the activities it claimed proved how police men supported All Progressives Congress (APC) party agents in harassing and brutalising Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followers, while effectively preventing them from voting in the September 27, 2018 Osun state governorship rerun.

Also, an assistant director of the National Human Rights Commission, Iheme Richmond in his testimony stated how he witnessed mayhem unleashed by policemen and APC agents on the voters and PDP members. In the documentary evidence which was admitted by the tendered which the tribunal, he affirmed that he personally witnessed the atrocities perpetrated at Orolu council which he covered. Richmond stated that the reports of other colleagues from the remaining four polling units were not different as stated in their official report.

Equally, a staff member of the Situation Room, an umbrella organisation of civil society election observer groups also testified that he witnessed violence and brazen malpractices that marred the Osun governorship rerun.

A cameraman with Channels Television was led in evidence. He also painted similar scenario of violence.

The tribunal adjourned sitting till tomorrow (today) when the petitioners’ prime witness, Dele Adeleke and other witnesses will take the stand.