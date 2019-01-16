Obaseki set to receive President Buhari, as Next Level campaign train berths in Benin City

… hip-hop star, Flavour headlines rally at Garrick Memorial School

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will tomorrow, Thursday, receive President Muhammadu Buhari, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Presidential elections scheduled for February 16.

The President’s campaign train will berth at Garrick Memorial School in Benin City, as the APC intensifies its campaign for the general elections.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said all is set to receive the President, who has supported the state immensely, ensuring that the governor’s initiatives scaled through with ease at the federal level.

According to him, “We are prepared to receive the President who will be in the state on Thursday for the state’s leg of the presidential campaign tagged ‘Next Level’. The governor, as chairman of the campaign council, will receive the president at Garrick Memorial School, in Ekehuan Road, Benin City.

“Popular hip-hop musician, Flavour, will be on ground to thrill the audience and provide ample entertainment for the crowd, which is expected at the expansive grounds of Garrick Memorial School. As a youth-centric government, we want Edo youths to grace the event. Other indigenous musicians will also perform at the event.

“We have commenced grassroots campaign with the inauguration of the presidential campaign council in the state. This will ensure that all nook and cranny of the state are well-covered, and the people mobilized to vote for the president and all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections. We assure that we will return the president in Edo State.”

The governor’s aide noted that one of the major thrusts of the campaign for the president in the state is the fact that the president has shown tremendous interest in and support for the development of the state, throwing his weight behind a number of the projects being implemented by Governor Obaseki.

According to him, “The president was instrumental in helping to secure investment from China for the development of the Benin River Port. He also influenced the location of the Marine Police post at the site of the port. The Benin Industrial Park and Free Trade Zone is a part of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, thanks to the input of the President. These are in addition to the release of the Paris Fund, which was used to clear workers’ salary and pensioners’ arrears.”

Osagie called on Edo people to come out en-masse to welcome the president and avail themselves of the opportunity to learn how President Buhari intends to take them to the next level and consolidate on the gains being made across several sectors of the nation’s economy.