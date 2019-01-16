Nigeria’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire is Dead

*FG Mourns

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Wednesday expressed sadness and shock over the demise of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, Ambassador Ibrahim Isah.

Ambassador Isah, a career Diplomat, reportedly passed on after a protracted illness, on Tuesday, 15 January 2019 in Abidjan.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and members of Staff of the Ministry received the sad news of his death with great shock and prayed that the Almighty God grant his family and the nation, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, the statement read.

The statement signed by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, George Edokpa, noted that the late Ambassador Isah, who hails from Niger State, joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1983.

“During his career, the late Ambassador served in different capacities both at Headquarters and in our Missions. He served at the Nigerian High Commission in Sierra Leone, Consulate-General in New York, Jeddah and Embassy in China. Moreso, he was Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey until his appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary/Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire in 2017”, Edokpa added.