EFCC, Onnoghen Deny Alleged Raid on CJN’s House

Anti-graft agency threatens Fani-Kayode, Odumakin with libel suits

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, have described as false the alleged raid on the CJN’s residence by the anti-graft agency.

Reacting to the report, the Senior Special Adviser to the CJN on media, Mr. Awassam Bassey, described it as false news. “I really don’t know where they got the information from. So many media men were here earlier with cameras over the same report. But what I can tell you for now is that there was no such thing. It is false news”, Bassey reportedly said.

The anti-graft agency, which said it neither arrested nor extended any invitation to the CJN, also described the report as fake news sponsored by those he referred to as agents of destabilisation.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been drawn to the falsehood which has been spreading on the social media that the EFCC has arrested the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. This is not only a figment of the imagination of the purveyor of the fake news, but an evil machination by the creator and carriers of the news aimed at creating anarchy in the country.

“For the record, the EFCC never went to the house of the CJN for arrest neither was invitation extended to him”, the commission said in a statement.

Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Tony Orilade, who issued the statement said “several calls and short messages received all point to the fact that the brains behind the fake news had one thing in mind: to act as agent of destabilisation. We would not give in to their plots”.

He quoted a former minister whom he alleged is the architect of the fake news, as saying “Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late! This is a democracy and not a gestapo state! In the name of God let this madness stop”.

While claiming that another arrowhead of the fake news, shared a non-existent video which he said has gone viral, Orilade assured Nigerians that while the agency would fight corruption in line with the mandate setting up the Commission, “agents of darkness, in the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode, Yinka Odumakin and his cohorts, would never be able to manipulate the people against the Commission.

“We also want to assure Fani-Kayode, Yinka Odumakin and other purveyors of the evil news to be ready to defend their actions in the court of law as the EFCC will file libel suit against them without further delay”, he

said.