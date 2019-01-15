We Can’t Have APC President, Ogun Governor from another Party, Says Abiodun

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday urged the people of the state to cast their votes for him as the next governor and re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general election to enhance the presence of the federal government projects in the state.

Speaking at the Palace of Isheri-Olofin in Ifo Local Government Area of the state as part of his ward-to-ward campaign tour of Ifo II state constituency, Abiodun, who was accompanied by his running mate, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Senator Gbenga Obadara, Hon Abiodun Akinlade, Director General of Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation, Chief Segun Adesegun; Hon Ganiyu Hamzat and others, said the people can’t afford to lose Ogun State governorship seat to another party and expect to attract federal government projects as long as President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected.

While inundated with various challenges facing the Isheri-Olofin community, which include bad roads, absence of a public hospital and secondary school, security among others, the APC governorship candidate noted that the visit by his campaign train was not meant to make promises without fulfilling them.

According to him, “APC is our party. I am the Ogun State governorship candidate of the APC. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is our son and he is from Ogun State while President Buhari is our presidential candidate.

“I am urging you to cast your votes for all candidates that we have fielded into all elective offices in the state on the platform of the APC.

“Kabiyesi, I want you to help us spread the good news about our party to all your subjects so that they can vote for us in the forthcoming general election.

“On the various problems facing you in the community, I want to assure you that we have not only come here to seek your prayers but to afford us the opportunities to know the problems you are facing here.

“We will go round and see what the problems are, and we are ready to make amends.

“There is a problem of bad roads in your community. We are going to rehabilitate them when we get into office. We won’t forget that we have made promises.

“We can’t have a community as big as this with a large population and yet you don’t have a single public secondary school and a public healthcare centre.”

Earlier, the traditional ruler of the community, Isheri-Olofin Adimula, Oba Nurudeen Adekanmbi Adebowale, lamented over the deplorable roads linking the community, security laxity, absence of a public hospital and secondary school among others.

According to the monarch, Isheri-Olofin Isheri is the cradle of the Awori people and the first stool in Aworiland whether in Lagos or Ogun State, as he expressed displeasure at the treatments being meted out to the people of the community who are not parts of the current Ogun State cabinet.

He, however, appealed to Abiodun to look into that area and address the anomaly if elected the next governor.