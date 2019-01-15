NPFL Hotshot, Junior Lokosa, Joins Esperance

African champions Esperance have pulled off a transfer coup with the signing of Nigeria international Junior Lokosa. The Egyptian club announced this good news on their website yesterday.

Lokosa, who has one cap for the Super Eagles A team, has inked a two-and-a-half year deal with Esperance following a successful medical, two days after he arrived in Tunis.

He put himself in the shop window after finishing as top scorer in last season’s Nigerian Professional Football League.

The 25-year-old underwent trials with PFC Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria), SK Brann (Norway) and Heilongjiang Lava Spring FC (China) in 2018.

Julius Aghahowa, Izu Azuka, Bernard Bulbwa, Emem Eduok, Emeka Emerun, Michael Eneramo, Garba Lawal, Ganiyu Oseni previously represented Esperance.

Esperance presently occupy the second position in the table after 11 games in the Tunisian Ligue 1.