NANS Endorse Seyi Babaeko, UPN Candidate for Kogi Assembly

The council of zonal coordinators for the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) led by Comrade Farouk Lawal has endorsed the candidacy of Comrade Oluwaloseyi Solomon Babaeko, the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) candidate for the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The students who gathered at the Comrade Oluwaloseyi Solomon Babaeko campaign office in Kajola Kabba, commended his noble role in the students movement, used the opportunity to honour him as the ICON of nation building.

The NANS warned the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Yomi Kola who is also seeking reelection as candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) against any attempt to rig the forth coming election, especially in Kabba/Bunu constituency.

The over 30,000 000 strong student body promised to mobilize 5000 Nigerian students to monitor the March 16 election to forestall rigging, which maybe an invitation to anarchy. Other speakers at the events were comrades Dare, Sunday Eseyin and Ojo Victor.

The Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Comrade Segun Awuto thanked the noble association for the deserving award.

In his message, Babaeko thanked the Nigerian students for the endorsement and the award. He dedicated the award to his brother, Mr. Steve Babaeko, the Vice President of Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, for giving him a qualitative education both at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and a Masters degree in Conflict, Development and Security from University of Leeds UK., the Emir of Kastina who facilitated his admission into OAU, the suffering masses of Kabba/Bunu Constituency, the oppressed, revolutionary leaders across the globe, and to fallen heroes like Moses Osakede, Donald Onakogu and other martyrs.

He used the opportunity to appeal to President Muhammad Buhari to upgrade the Ahmadu Bello College of Agriculture to a university. Babaeko further appealed to the President to intervene in the travail of Comrade Deji Adeyanju by ensuring his unconditional release.