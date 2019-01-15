APC Fails to Stop Tribunal from Admitting Pictures, Video Evidence

By Our Reporter

It was the turn of Labour party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) agents to testify before the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal Monday. The two witnesses during the course of their cross examination stood their ground and were adamant that the supplementary election was marred by series of violence. Spirited attempts by the respondent’s lawyers to throw them off balance was stoutly rebuffed by the witnesses.

However, the main drama of the day started when the All Progressives Comgress (APC) lawyers tried to prevent the tribunal from admitting picture evidence showing how one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters from Ife South was brutalised by agents of the APC whose names he subsequently gave to the tribunal. The pictures were later admitted as evidence by the tribunal.

The drama did not end there as APC lawyers in their unanimous decision again decided to stop the tribunal from allowing PDP legal team to tender and play a video evidence in support of their claims that the run-off election was marred by violence. But after series of arguments by the lawyers from both sides, the tribunal took its stand and admitted the video.

Though the petitioners were unable to play the video tape, arrangements for the video evidence to be played at tomorrow’s (today) sitting.

Proceedings at the tribunal continue today.