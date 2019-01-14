We’ll Raise the Stake of Sports in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu Pledges

To ensure that youths dissipate their energy on profitable activities, effort would be geared toward raising the profile of sports to ensure that Lagos continues to be the hub of sports sector in Nigeria.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who believes that huge opportunities exist in sports, pledged at the weekend to utilize the sector to empowers youths when voted into office.

“We know we have a huge opportunity in sports and the youths are always very energetic to do sports. What we are going to do is to identify the sports where we have strength in and look for partners that we can work with.

“The government will build more facilities but we need the private sector for sports development to be sustained so that we can utilize the energy that I can see from all of the youths that are in Lagos, including those that wish to do athletics, football and any kind of sports. This will be under our entertainment and tourism plans, that is where we have sports and we are going to be heavy on it,” Sanwo-Olu said this during the ‘Lagos Walk With Sanwo-Olu’ fitness exercise organised by 39142 Group in Lagos at the weekend.

He added: “As you can see, we are all here to pass on the message that ours is going to be a keep fit government which underscores the importance of staying healthy. Healthy living is what we will be propagating through sports. You know that is only when you have a healthy environment that you have a wealthy state.

“We will work out a plan to have this walk initiative regularly when we get into government. It might not be every Saturday but we will have it in every part of Lagos. We will go round different locations, different divisions, and encourage people to come out and walk with us, so that they free themselves of little illnesses by exercising their body and, by walking, they will be able to think better,” he noted.

The walk which took off from the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and terminated at the Muri Okunola Park, had several youths across the state taking part in the 10km fitness exercise