Tinubu’s Ex-CSO, Egbetokun, Replaces Edgal as Lagos CP 

By Chiemelie Ezeobi



The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has been redeployed and replaced by Kayode Egbetokun, a former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Bola Tinubu when he was the state governor.

While Edgal was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja to head the Explosive Ordinance Unit, his successor will be in charge of the Lagos command in acting capacity pending confirmation from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Egbetokun has been described as a consummate officer, a mathematician and an all-round academia with the adequate qualifications to head the ‘centre of excellence’.

While some observers have speculated that Edgal’s redeployment could be a fallout of the recent violence carried out by members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) during the campaign flag off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, others argued that it was long overdue.

Edgal, who became Lagos CP in August 2017 following his promotion by the PSC, took over from CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd.).

Prior to his ascension to the office of a commissioner of police, he was the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in charge of operations at the Lagos Command.

Egbetokun on the other hand was the Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Police College in Ikeja, Lagos.

Born on September 4, 1964 in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, the acting CP was enlisted into the Nigeria Police on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

