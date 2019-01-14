Presidency Not Trying to Sack Magu, Says EFCC Spokesman

Acting Head, Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Tony Orilade, has described the media reports on fresh moves to remove the Acting Chairman of the commission by the Presidency as unfounded.

Orilade said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday while reacting to a report that the Presidency planned to remove Ibrahim Magu, the commission’s Acting Chairman.

According to him, Magu will not want to be distracted by unfounded media reports.

“He is focused on the fight against corruption and majority of Nigerians who are beneficiaries of the corruption fight are happy with him.

“With securing 312 convictions, including two ex-governors last year and five convictions already in 2019, the EFCC under Magu’s leadership deserves applause,” orilade said.

NAN recalls that a report in the media stated that the EFCC chairman may be asked to pursue further studies in order to advance his career in the Nigeria Police Force where he is already a commissioner.

NAN recalls that Magu had been in acting capacity for more than three years.

The Senate had twice refused to confirm Magu as substantive chairman of the commission.