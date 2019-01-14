Oyo APC Accuses PDP Guber Candidate of Reckless Statements 

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday berated the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr. Seyi Makinde, for engaging in what it described as uncoordinated vituperations rather than issue-based campaign.

It also said recent statements credited to Makinde showed him as a frustrated person who is suffering from perennial losses, noting that his comments on issues always prove that he is very naïve about public governance.

The APC in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde, said Makinde’s comment on the recent rally organised by the beneficiaries of one of the social investment programmes of the APC government, N-Power, was unexpected from a person positioning himself for the exalted seat of a governor, stating that “an intelligent person will know that PDP synonymous with fraud and maladministration can never initiate, manage or sustain such a laudable and beneficial programme.”

He stressed that rather than condemning the APC for the rally, Makinde should gather the beneficiaries of the failed PDP Sure-P and YouWin programmes to organise a similar rally for his party.

Olatunde said: “It is a pity the best hand PDP can put forward for a gubernatorial election is a novice in public governance. Rather than Makinde to engage on issue-based campaign and tell the citizens his plans, he is busy displaying his ignorance with the statements credited to him.

“Such an individual should always be ignored, but in politics, one should always give them a dose of their drug. An intelligent person would have known that election is not won by billboards. We wonder why we should feel intimidated by Makinde’s billboard. He had similar billboards in the 2015 election and still came a distant fifth. We do not need any soothsayer to predict that Makinde cannot fair better in the 2019 election.

“It is understandable that his perennial losses have led to frustration because if not, it is only a novice that would complain about the N-Power rally which was organised by the beneficiaries themselves. To show their enthusiasm, majority of these N-power beneficiaries painted their faces before the rally which was also used to launch a programme tagged: ‘Build the Future’.

“The beneficiaries of the APC Social Investment programmes, including N-Power, were not selected based on party affiliations or associations but open to all Nigerians. So it is understandable if some beneficiaries dissented about the rally. Their plight should be understood as they are part of the ilk of PDP whose Sure P and YouWin were only for its members and poorly executed.

“We appeal to Makinde to focus his campaign on issues and programmes that will benefit the masses rather than embarking on cheap publicity which will fizzle out after the election as usual. We urge those that are close to him to lend him a helping hand in controlling his frustration in order not to degenerate to something else as another failure awaits him in the 2019 election.”

The state APC spokesperson, however, assured the people of the state that party will not relent in delivering the dividends of democracy, promising that the party will sustain the peace, development, welfare and revolution of Governor Abiola Ajimobi with the candidature of Chief Bayo Adelabu.