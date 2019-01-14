NCAA Approves Leadstream Aviation Training Institute

By Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has granted Leadstream Aviation Training, an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) certificate, in order for the organisation to carry out B737 series type rating training.

At the presentation of the ATO certificate in Lagos, the Director-General, Captain Muhtar Usman, expressed satisfaction in the compliance of Leadstream during the process towards the certification.

The DG NCAA, who was represented by the Acting Director of Licencing, Dr. W. T. Haggai, said: “We are very glad in your interest in providing training for aviation personnel in Nigeria. We want to commend you for your outstanding performance during the ATO process and having completed the five phases of the ATO certification process.

“As the initial applicant, we must make bold to say that your facilities are outstanding.

“Your manuals have also been seen as outstanding and we believe that that is the way to go for the aviation industry. The DG NCAA is fully aware that everything has come out successfully. We want to wish you the best and we plead that you stick to the regulations.

“It will help you and it will make out work easier. We look forward to working with you always.”

In his response, Leadstream Accountable Manager and the chief executive officer, Engr. Roland Ahmed expressed gratitude to the NCAA and the certification team. “On behalf of the management of Leadstream Aviation Training, I want to say thank you to the authority, ably represented by the acting Director of Licencing. I want to thank the NCAA team headed by Engr. Ameh. At a time, we felt overburdened. During the process, we were told that the process need to be balanced. We were told that We are doing this so we can do it right

“At the end of the day, from my heart, I appreciate it. Where we need to go back and forth, we were guided all through.

“As specified in the certificate, Leadstream Aviation Training is approved to carry out training in: Type Rating System Course (Initial and Refresher) on B737 300/400/500 (Airframe, Associated Power Plant and Avionics), and B737 600/700-900 (Airframe, Associated Power Plant and Avionics).

“Pursuant to Part IX, Section 30(4)(L) of the Civil Aviation Act 2006, Part 3 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations 2015, The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority hereby grant this Aviation Training Organisation certificate of approval subject to the terms specified,” NCAA stated in the ATO certificate.

W’African Countries to Raise $4.82bn in 2019

The eight countries of the West African CFA franc zone plan to issue 2.723 trillion CFA francs ($4.82 billion) in debt in 2019, compared to 2.433 trillion CFA francs in 2018, an official from the regional monetary union’s regulator told Reuters on Friday.

The total for 2018 was less than the 3.007 trillion CFA francs originally forecast, mostly because of lower than expected debt issuances by Ivory Coast and Mali, said Oulimata Ndiaye, issues operations manager of UMOA-Titres.

The eight-nation Economic and Monetary Union of West Africa (UEMOA) comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Niger and Togo. They share a regional central bank, the BCEAO, and the CFA franc currency, which is pegged to the euro.