INEC to Move One Million Unclaimed PVCs to Lagos Wards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lagos State, yesterday said it would, on Wednesday, move about one million unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards to 245 wards in the state,

The INEC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Akinbiyi, made this known to newsmen in Lagos.

He said the PVCs would be available for collection from Wednesday by their owners at the registration areas/wards in the state.

“INEC in Lagos State will, as from Wednesday, January 16, devolve the collection of Permanent Voter Cards to the 245 Registration Areas (wards) in the state. “The exercise is to make collection of PVCs easier for Lagosians.

“The exercise, which will come to an end on Januay 21, will include Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day,” Akinbiyi said in a statement.

According to him, after January 21, the collection will be reverted to the INEC’s offices at the 20 Local Government Areas and other designated centres in the state.

He said that distribution of the PVCs at the local government levels would be sustained until Feb. 8, the last day for collection of voter’s cards for 2019 general elections.

“The Commission, therefore, enjoins all those that have registered but have not collected their cards to make use of the opportunity afforded by the commission to collect their PVCs, as there will be no extension after February 8, 2019,” Akinbiyi said.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria that about one million cards had yet to be collected across 8, 462 polling units in the state.