Ndidi Scores in Leicester Defeat, Iheanacho, Balogun Benched

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi scored his second league goal of the season for Leicester City who lost 2-1 at home to Southampton in yesterday’s English Premier League game at the King Power Stadium. It was Ndidi’s 21st EPL appearance of the season for The Foxes.

James Ward Prowse gave Southampton the lead from the spot after 11 minutes. Shane Long doubled the lead for the Saints on the stroke of half time, but Ndidi halved the deficit in the 58th minute.

His compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for Leicester in the game.

At the Amex stadium, Leon Balogun was an unused substitute for Brighton Hove Albion who lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool. Balogun has made eight appearances for Brighton and has scored once in the EPL.

At Selhurst Park, Isaac Success was benched in Watford’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. An own goal from Craig Cathcart gave Crystal Palace the lead but the Watford defender made amends restoring parity for the Hornets. Tom Cleverley sealed the win for Watford in the 74th minute.

Cardiff City played out a goalless draw at home to Huddersfield Town while Burnley defeated Fulham 2-1.