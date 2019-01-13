Edo Govt trains young entrepreneurs on how to access grants, eyes TEF’s $5,000 

The Edo State Government has charged entrepreneurs in the state to develop bankable business plans for their enterprises to enable them access the numerous grant opportunities to scale their operations.

Speaking at the training held at Idia College in Benin City, Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment, Hon. Emmanuel Usoh, said the session was organised as part of efforts by the state government to empower youths in the state.

He urged entrepreneurial Edo youths to take advantage of the $5000 grant provided by the Tony Elumelu Foundation to scale their businesses and boost the economic fortunes of the state.

He said the training will also help others access other loans and grants from development partners such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bank of Industry, Development Bank of Nigeria, to fund their ideas.

According to him, “This programme is geared towards enlightening and informing young people on how they can access funding for small businesses. The Tony Elumelu Foundation is offering $5000 for young entrepreneurs, hence the need for the training which is aimed at teaching young people what to do and how to go about the registration process.”

Earlier, Focal Person for Edo State Social Investment Programme, Ms. Osayuwamen Aledeselu, said that the event was to enable former beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s grant share information with those interested in applying for the grant in the new cycle.

She added that 50 people would be selected and mentored through the process to ensure that Edo youths benefit from all the grants available, especially the Tony Elumelu Foundation grants.

A former beneficiary of the TEEF grant, Mr. Osayi said it was a privilege for him to be called upon alongside a few other beneficiaries in the state to guide interested youths on how to apply and benefit from the grants.