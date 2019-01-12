Liverpool Receive Champions League Boost with Muller’s Ban

Thomas Muller will miss the Champions League last 16 tie vs Liverpool after the Bayern Munich star was handed a two-game ban.

UEFA have ruled on the Germany international’s high boot to Nicolas Tagliafico’s head in the group stage match vs Ajax, adding an additional game due to its severity.

Muller has appealed the ruling and apologised for his challenge after the match.

“I would like to apologise to Nico Tagliafico for the incident,” Muller said. “It was unintentional. Get well soon.”

It is a boost for Jurgen Klopp, who has his options for silverware narrowed down to the Champions League and the Premier League following their FA Cup exit at the hands of Wolves.

The Reds will host the first leg at Anfield on February 19, with the return leg at the Allianz Arena on March 13.

Klopp is embracing the Reds’ reduced schedule as they bid to return to the Champions League final.

He said: “If we could be in another situation now with more (FA Cup) games, then what is it? We have the Champions League at the start of February. Other teams have other games. We can deal with it and they can deal with it.

“There’s no advantage. You can do a lot of wrong things when you have a week to train. That is possible. We have to use the time and understand the challenge right.”