INEC Seeks Market Closure in Abia over 387,000 PVCs 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday called for markets in Abia to be closed for a day or two to enhance the collection of hundreds of thousands of permanent voter cards yet to be claimed by their owners. INEC resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Abia State, Dr. Joseph Iloh made the call in Umuahia at a joint media briefing with heads of security agencies in the state at the end of the meeting of the inter-agency consultative committee on election security (ICCES).

The meeting which lasted four hours was facilitated by Hope Givers Initiative (HGI) a non-governmental organisation as part of its engagement with the electoral body to enthrone a culture of transparent, free, fair, credible and violent free election in the land.