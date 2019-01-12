Frooty Happy Hour Chivita 100ml Packs Excite Consumers

Following the success of Happy Hour by Chivita fruit drink, Nigeria’s fastest growing juice brand, Chi Limited, has launched a sub brand called Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita, produced to deliver natural fruity refreshment at an affordable price point. Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita is a healthy, refreshing, fruit flavoured drink with exciting variants that offers an instant shot of affordable refreshment options for consumers.

Retailing at N25, Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita delivers incremental volumes with a 100ml pack size, making it the most affordable quality juice product in the market. It is a healthy beverage alternative to carbonated drinks as it offers more in natural fruity benefits as well as provides high quality refreshment for your body and mind.

Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita also increases its appeal and creates a connection with three exciting variants of Orange, Pineapple and Red Berries. Its affordable 100ml handy pack size offers shots of refreshment which resonates with an upwardly mobile youthful consumer segment desirous of rejuvenating satisfaction anytime and anywhere.

The brand’s tagline of “a shot of refreshment” highlights a consistent and memorable brand message, that communicates its promise of unrivalled refreshment. At its core is a promise to deliver a shot of affordable fruity refreshing goodness with each consumer experience.

As we strive for a healthier lifestyle, fun and exciting activities will become an essential option. So whether with friends on an evening of fun or hanging out at a picnic, Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita comes in handy because it is about fun, excitement and smart choices.

Speaking about the new product, Managing Director of Chi Limited, Deepanjan Roy, said that Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita was introduced to invigorate and tap into a market demand for more affordable options of great tasting, refreshing and healthy fruit drinks.

“Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita is an invitation to consumers to experience a refreshing fruit drink but importantly do so at a price point of N25, which is more affordable to meet a growing demand and offer consumers added value for healthy refreshment” he noted

Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita’s 100ml pack size is currently available in Road Kiosk, Chi Shoppe, departmental stores and neighbourhood shops across Nigeria and retail at the cost of N25.