Fathia Ojediran: My Music Does Not Only Entertain… 

Fathia Ojediran is a young promising music talent who started her career early enough to get a clear head of where she is going. She is pretty, determined and hell-bent on becoming a big star as she continues mastering her talent. She tells Tosin Clegg her meaning of music, her plans, mentors and a lot more

Tell us about yourself?

I’m Ojediran Fathia Kanyinsola. I’m a singer, songwriter and performing artiste signed to Climax Records. I’m from Ogun State but born and brought up in Lagos State.

How did your journey into music begin?

Music for me started at the early stage of five when I discovered I love and have a passion for music, so I started listening and miming to popular music from acts like Asa, 2face, Sound Sultan.

What kind of music do you do?

I do inspirational music that will make young ones focus. I’m working on a new song titled ‘Love is all we Need’, which will be released soon and I am also working on projects that will concentrate on child rights and human empowerment.

Who are your role models?

Asa, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade. For me, my music does not only entertain. I do music to encourage people to be focused on whatever they find themselves doing.

Who are the big names you want to work with?

A lot of people; 2face, Simi, Tiwa Savage, D’Banj, Yemi Alade, Patoranking and with anyone whose music makes an impact. In a few years, I see myself as a voice for my generation and the next generation to come, making more good music that will touch lives.