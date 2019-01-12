CUPP: Buhari Will Suffer Defeat Like Congo’s Kabila

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari would suffer the most humiliating electoral defeat of any ruling party in Nigeria, as the presidential election holds February 16.

CUPP’s position followed the victory of the opposition candidate, Mr. Felix Tshisekedi in the tense presidential election of the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo.

It added that the result gives confidence to the Nigerian opposition that with clear cut issues-based campaign as being led by the consensus opposition candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, victory was in sight and that president Buhari would suffer the most humiliating electoral defeat of any ruling party in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its National spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, CUPP stated that President Buhari was following the same trajectory which did not save outgoing President Joseph Kabila of Congo and his alleged stooge/party’s candidate, from defeat.

According to the CUPP, “He deployed the Inspector General of Police and Inspector General of the Armed Forces, John Numbi to intimidate voters and opposition voices. He manipulated the electoral commission and thugs loyal to the Kabila government burnt the commission’s office without any sanctions.

“Leading opposition voices were dumped in jail just for expressing their fundamental rights of free speech and many fled to exile. Despite all these, Congolese citizens spoke loud and clear that they were fed up with the Kabila government.

“This result from the DR Congo is the final quit notice to the Buhari Presidency to know that their time is up. They should get ready and know that under democratic rule, the power belongs to the people and not any cabal of two or three people who believe they have hijacked power,” the coalition said.

Nigerians, it stated, “are patiently waiting for the opening of ballot on February 16 to show the desperate non-performing and corruption-loving government of President Muhammadu Buhari the way out of the Presidential Villa.

“The tenure of Mr. Ibrahim Idris as IGP has since expired; the niece of the President has been appointed by INEC as the Chair of the Presidential Election Collation Centre Committee. Military has been deployed nationwide under the command of APC pointsmen and leading opposition figures and businesses are being hounded and emasculated.

“All these will not save President Buhari from defeat and Nigerians will ensure he is sent back to Daura so that we can get Nigeria working again,” the coalition said

It urged Felix Tshisekedi, the president-elect of DR Congo to see the entire country as his constituency and shun nepotism in his appointments.

CUPP also appealed to all Congolese citizens to support him to fulfill his pre-electoral promises despite political inclinations before the polls.

It added that Nigerians should know that for Nigeria to grow, Buhari must go.