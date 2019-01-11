Senator Tinubu’s National Assembly Office Burgled

The National Assembly Abuja Office of Senator Oluremi Tinubu representing Lagos Central senatorial district has been burgled with some critical items carried away.

The incident was discovered on Wednesday as her staff resumed work. It was discovered that the unknown burglars quietly tampered with the inner office through which they accessed the office.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Nifemi Aje, a legislative aide to Senator Tinubu, the CCTV was demobilised.

“Items removed included an HP laptop computer, Smile internet device, machine box attached to CCTV HP screen and some copies of Laws of the federation. Traces of footsteps were discovered on the office rug. The wall cabinet was left disorganised,” the statement explained.

The statement added that a report of the incident has already been lodged at the Police Post at the National Assembly, adding that the senator had been assured that the investigation had commenced into the matter.

“We do not know those who perpetrated the burglary or those who sponsored them. We are, however, waiting for the outcome of police investigation into the matter,” the statement added.