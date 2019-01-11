Security Architecture: Obaseki commits to strengthening fire service agency for efficient emergency response

…to fine-tune synergy with FG on capacity building, emergency response strategy

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration is committed to supporting the State Fire Service to enable the agency procure equipment and train personnel for effective management of fire emergencies, as part of the state’s new security architecture.

The governor disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service to Government House, Benin City, Edo State.

He said his administration is ready to invest in the State Fire Service which needs equipment, support, training and other logistics to effectively discharge its responsibility.

According to him, “If I have money to invest in fire service, I will invest in my own fire service which needs equipment, support, training and logistics to make the service effective. We are building the state security architecture and the fire and ambulance services are key components.”

Obaseki said his administration is determined to collaborate with the Federal Fire Service in the area of capacity building, training, organising the State Fire Service, and coordinating fire response in the state, noting that the state requires the Federal Government’s support rather than the state financing a federal government agency.

“We know you have areas you can assist, which include capacity building, training of personnel and organisational ability to organise our domestic fire service as the state doesn’t have enough money to invest in the Federal Fire Service,” he said.

Earlier, the Controller-General of Federal Fire Service, Engr. Joseph Garba Anebi said the aim of establishing the Fire Service in the country is to minimise the damage of uncontrolled fire outbreaks in the environment.

Anebi, who was represented by Deputy Controller-General, South-South Zonal Command of the Federal Fire Service, Chika Njoku, said the Federal Fire Service wishes to expand her service in the areas of fire prevention, training, awareness creation and firefighting.

He requested for office space as the Federal Fire Service is currently operating from the Federal Secretariat Complex, which he said, has no adequate provision for quick response to fire outbreaks and other related emergencies.