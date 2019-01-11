Niger LGs to Spend N56.5bn in 2019

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

All the 25 local governments in Niger State are to spend N56.5 billion this fiscal year, a bill to this effect has been presented to the House of Assembly by the Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe.

A breakdown showed that recurrent expenditure would gulp N37.3 billion or 66.03% of the amount, while N19.2 billion or 33.97% would be for capital expenditure.

According to Balarabe in a statement, “The budget preparation is guided by a resource projection and will depend on the following expectations; statutory allocation of N43.6b, internally generated revenue (IGR), N1.7b, Value Added Tax (VAT) N9.2b, local government IGR N1.5b and N1.4b from capital receipts.”

He explained that the recurrent expenditure was higher than the capital expenditure due to the huge personnel cost at local government level.

Meanwhile the Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Alhaji Jibril Idris Amin, has said that the executive council had approved N232.5 million to tackle gully erosion in some parts of the state.

Amin said that the areas affected by the erosion are Mashegu, Kontagora Bida, Mokwa, Kwamba area in Suleja local government and the Federal University of Technology Minna area, adding that an engineering firm had been engaged to handle the project.