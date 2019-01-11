Meduoye Tasks Nigerians on Electoral Participation, Preaches Peace

General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Reverend Felix Meduoye, has tasked Nigerians, irrespective of creed and religion, to participate in the forthcoming elections.

He gave this charge at a media briefing on the state of the nation at the Church headquarters in Lagos.

He said: “Nigerians irrespective of creed and religion must take more than passing interest in politics to make those in government accountable.

“For them to also overcome poverty and have a better life, they must determine their own destinies by voting their conscience in the coming elections.

Focusing on infrastructure deficit, insecurity, challenge of leadership and the economy, he restated that the country was presently going through trying times, adding: “There is apprehension in the land as a result of the political, social and economic issues in Nigeria.

“Political leadership has failed the nation and this evident in all levels – judiciary, legislature and executive. The failure of leaders to provide the needed direction has left the country comatose as the nation’s human and material resources have not been well harnessed for development.”

He lamented that in spite of the nation’s huge economic potential considering its population advantage, its economy was still tottering as industrialisation has suffered fatally with low capacity utilisation, unemployment, underemployment and incessant strikes.

“Hunger and poverty are fanning embers of anger, frustration and disappointments in many quarters and Nigerians are becoming increasingly intolerant of one another. These negative features should be of great concern to all of us.”

He added that due to the parlous state of the country’s socio-economic milieu, Nigerians should use the forthcoming general elections to determine their destinies and future by voting for the right candidates in a non-violent, free and fair manner.

Meduoye, who spoke in company of other members of the church council, stressed that Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources but the blessings have been grossly underutilised because of leadership failure.

“The forthcoming elections offer us another opportunity to determine the destiny of this country through active participation in the electoral process. Nigeria needs intervention and complete turnaround.

“As we go into the elections, our focus should be on critical areas such as security, economy, infrastructure, education, youths’ empowerment and crusade against corruption, among others and how these will be effectively tackled and fixed to ensure our collective growth and development,” he said.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be unbiased, non-partisan and uncompromising in executing its responsibilities, adding they must allow fairness, fear of God and accountability to guide their conducts.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything possible to ensure that the elections are credible, free and fair, insisting that if Nigerians have any reason to doubt the credibility of the polls, it will cause the country a huge trauma.