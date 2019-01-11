Masked Security Operatives Whisked Melaye to Unknown Location

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The current location of Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, remains unknown as at this evening after he was taken away by masked security personnel from the Police Clinic in Garki, Abuja, where he was receiving medical treatment.

Melaye was admitted into the police clinic last week Friday after he surrendered himself to the police who had deployed heavily armed policemen to his residence in Maitama, Abuja to effect his arrest over alleged attempted culpable homicide.

The Kogi West Senator, who was said to be asthmatic, had at the police clinic complained of spinal problems along other issues but the police have continued to insist he was well and fit for arraignment for act of alleged attempted culpable homicide.

However THISDAY gathered that masked security operatives stormed the hospital where Melaye had been receiving treatment in the last one week and took him away around 2pm Friday.

While one source said he may have been taken to Lokoja, capital of Kogi State, for interrogation over the alleged shooting of one Sgt. Danjuma Aliu by suspected thugs associated with the Senator, another said he had been taken to the Department of State Services (DSS) hospital.

Though sources contacted at the DSS could not confirm if Melaye was at the DSS health facility.

Police spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood, did not pick several calls put across to his phone line nor reply to text messages sent.