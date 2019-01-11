Hero Rewards 500 Consumers in Yuletide Promo

Hero lager, a beer brand from the stable of International Breweries Plc, a proud part of the AB InBev family, has rewarded over 500 consumers with cash prizes worth over N90 million and gifts through its national consumer promo, tagged HEROnaires Mega promo, which ran for three months.

The promo which began on October 14, 2018, was aimed at rewarding consumers above the legal drinking age of 18 with N1 million weekly wins for 17 weeks. The promo also offered other consolation prizes including cash prizes of N50, 000 each to other winners.

The consumer promotion was also a part of Hero’s efforts to connect with its loyal consumer base, especially as the year end is a season for spreading love and celebrating with family and friends.

“For International Breweries, Christmas represents a perfect time and season for giving back, gifting and rewarding its loyal customers for their patronage all through the year,” said Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolu Adedeji.

“The ‘HEROnaires Mega’ promo underlines the company’s commitment to impacting the lives of its customers for good and putting smiles on their faces.

“In this time of the year, a simple act of kindness can make a huge difference. What better way to salute our customers than to create opportunities for them to become millionaires through the reward scheme, particularly in this season of sharing, caring and giving,” she added.

Numerous winners from different walks of life and parts of the country were rewarded with various cash prizes, and many expressed joy and excitement over their good fortune.

Speaking in Igbo, through a translator, Mr. Ugwuanyi Onyebuchi, one of the N1 million winners said, “I am super excited and still cannot believe that I have won N1 million just like that. I heard that people have been winning but I never imagined I will be one of them. Thank you very much Hero lager, Ndi Oh Mpa.”

At the conclusion of the promo, Marketing Manager, Hero lager, International Breweries Plc, Obumneke Okoli, stated that Hero lager keeps fulfilling its long standing promise to continue rewarding consumers in various regions and zones in Nigeria.

“We wanted to reward our consumers in a unique way and we are very excited to have impacted lives and homes positively, especially during the yuletide with the staggering amount of giveaway. This was also our little way of saying thank you.”

Some of the weekly winners of N1 million were presented their dummy cheques at the Hero music extravaganza, another way by which the brand connected with its consumers this festive period.

The fiesta held in cities like Onitsha, Enugu, Abuja and Calabar with impressive performances from popular Nigerian musicians like Omawunmi, Zoro, Rudeboy, Timaya, Duncan Mighty, Reekado Banks, Harrysong, Slow Dog, among others, who thrilled fans till the break of dawn.