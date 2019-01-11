Emirates Introduces Discounted Fares for Nigerians

Middle East major carrier, Emirates has introduced discounted fares for its Nigeria customers.

The campaign commenced on January 7 and will last till January 21, 2019, while travel period is scheduled for January 13th to June 30th 2019.

The airline said Nigerian travellers planning to travel to various destinations in Europe from Lagos would pay $3955 on Business Class and $725 on Economy class, while from Abuja to these destinations would cost $3075 on Business Class and $820 on Economy class.

Similarly, Nigerian travellers going to the Far East from Lagos, would pay $4025 on Business Class and $740 on Economy class, while from Abuja to these destinations would cost $3745 on Business class and $850 on Economy class.

Travellers from Lagos to Americas would pay $3905 on Business Class and $970 on Economy class, while moving from Abuja to these destinations will cost $3950 on Business Class and $1,105 on Economy Class.

In addition, the fare for travellers from Lagos to the Middle East is $3120 on Business Class and $675, while Abuja to same routes cost $2955 on Business class and $605 on Economy Class.

“Whether it is celebrating a special occasion, taking the family on a holiday, making that trip of a lifetime, or attending a reunion with family or friends, there is never a better time to turn those travel resolutions into travel plans, said Regional Manager West Africa, Afzal Parambil.

“Emirates is offering the chance to explore great destinations at great value, while making sure that journey itself is a great experience. We hope our special fares will help our customers have a flying start to 2019”, he added.