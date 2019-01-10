Media Marathon Committee Meets Tandoh, Solicits Support of Lagos State

Members of the Lagos Media Marathon Committee on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission Dr Kweku Tandoh.

Among other things, the visit was mainly to solicit support from Lagos State towards the success of the maiden media marathon in Nigeria slated for May 1, 2019.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Tony Ubani, led the delegation of the Lagos Media Marathon to the Lagos Sports Commission.

Others in the delegation include Debo Oshundun, the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Lagos branch, as well as Adekunle Salami, Tosin Omoniyi and Tunde Eludini.

The delegation through its chairman, Ubani formally requested for permission from the Lagos State Government to use the already mapped out route for the Media Marathon which is expected to take runners from Anthony Oke opposite TREM to Oshodi, Charity through the new ten-lane international airport expressway to the nation’s best bus terminus, Ikeja Bus Terminus.

The Media Marathon delegation also sought for other assistance from the Lagos State government and His Excellency Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in the area of logistics, security, and general welfare.

“We are very grateful to Governor Ambode for all he has done for sports during the last four years; especially the revival he has brought to long-distance running in Nigeria. The Media Marathon is one of the things we are planning to use to say a big thank you to our amiable governor” Ubani stated.

He added: “Our plan for the Media Marathon is to also use it to further showcase the massive developmental projects that Gov. Ambode has done in Lagos especially on the route we selected”.

The Chairman of the Lagos Media Marathon Committee said it was necessary for journalists and indeed the public to give a closer look at their health and fitness which is one of the things the Media Marathon will be addressing.

Tandoh told the committee members that will pass their letter to His Excellency.

The Lagos Media Marathon is slated for May 1, 2019, the 10km and the 5km race is open to all journalists, and other members of the media family in public relations, advertising, and others in the allied industry and students.

Members of the public are also free to register for the race.

But unlike stakeholders in the media and communications and students, who will not pay a registration fee, participants in the 10km race will pay a registration fee of N2500 and those interested in the 5km will pay N2000.