Expect Divine Power, Glory, Emmanuel Tells People of Akwa Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has called on the people of the state to expect divine power and glory in individual and collective desires in the state in 2019.

Emmanuel, accompanied by his wife, Martha and the state deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, made the remarks during the thanksgiving service to mark the end of year 2018 which took place at the Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge, Uyo, recently.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, the governor stated that it was delightful to witness the intervention of God in several challenges which had faced the people of the state in the previous year, stressing that God had been faithful to the success recorded in the fulfilment of promises and attainment of goals.

He appreciated the tireless efforts of various Christian groups and eminent fathers of faith in offering prayers and engaging in fasting to seek the face of God for the state, adding that God had promoted and protected the projects and programmes of his administration from conceptions, ground breakings, and constructions to inaugurations.

Emmanuel told the people of Akwa Ibom to strengthen their faith in God in the coming election year 2019 to avert the negative plans against the soul of the state, praying that God would subdue the conspiracies of impostors to the surprise of the people of the state and the country.

The end of the year 2018 gathering of public office-holders in the state featured prayers of supplication, confessions, testimonies and songs from the congregation and the choir group.