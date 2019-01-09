Sultan Tasks Political Leaders on Accountability

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mahammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged political leaders to shun immoral practices, imbibe honesty and accountability in the management of human and material resources.

Abubakar made the call at the 22nd Auchi Day Annual celebration of the “Most High’’ held in Auchi, Edo State.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa, said leaders must know that accountability “is inescapable.’’

“Let me use the opportunity to admonish Nigerian bureaucrats and political elected officials not to turn deaf ears to the practice of moral principles, honesty, accountability, trustworthiness and transparency in the management of human and material resources.

“Leaders are enjoined to uphold the trust vested on them as they shall definitely account for all their deeds before the most high on the day of resurrection,” he said.

Abubakar called on Nigerians to shun electoral malpractice and barbaric acts during the general election and ensure they voted for the candidates of their choices.

“On democratic festival and violence free election, I call on Nigerians to shun electoral malpractices and ensure that your voting power is wisely used by voting the right person of your choice and the right party that is determined to upgrade your wellbeing,” he said.

The Sultan urged the people to support the current government in the fight against insecurity and corruption.

He urged Muslim faithful to respect the beliefs of one another as no one should be forced against his will to accept Islam or any other religion.

He stressed that there was no compulsion in religion, adding that it was the duty of a Muslims to convey the message in a clear manner as stated in Surah Nahl.

“Let me express my lamentation on the aspect of Da’awah or evangelism that is carried out by half-baked religious persons in Nigeria that has caused a lot of disaffection.

“It is on record that they preach provocation, which is totally unacceptable in Islam.

“I urge Muslims to seek knowledge as prophetically prescribed to understand the reality of situation and know how to tackle ugly phenomenon,” he said.

In his speech, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, said Auchi Day celebration reminded the people of the need to be committed to God in their dealings with others.

“For us as a government, we are totally committed to the will of God. And when you are committed to the will of God, you are committed to the will of the people,” he said.

The deputy governor admonished the youths to shun politics of ethnicity and imbibe politics of national unity.

Earlier, the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Haliru Momoh, said the Auchi day celebration was aimed at re-uniting the sons and daughters of the community.

He said the celebration was also to uphold the teachings of Islam to inculcate it in their children.

“Auchi day celebration is to see how to bring up the children in the Islamic way by teaching them Islamic principles and morality.

“The Islamic knowledge will enable them to exhibit the trait of a good Muslim in their lives, places of work and any other areas they control,” he said.

The highpoints of the event were the recitation of Quranic verses and commissioning of the Auchi royal court to settle disputes in the community.