Residents Lament Losses over Gridlock

Hamid Ayodeji

Residents, commuters and Business owners of Ajah Community, Lagos state, have called on the Lagos State Government and the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) to intervene by timely completing the abandoned Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Terminal bus stop in the area.

They expressed this concerns that the state government had neglected the projects.

This, they insisted had made the roads leading to their business outlets almost inaccessible as it has generated gridlocks, causing businesses, as well as commuters a lot of damages and loss in their business patronage.

They stated this while interacting with journalists, recently in Lagos, lamenting the undue pressure it has exerted on means of livelihood for several people.

While stating the reason for the losses in their respective businesses, they recounted that the abandonment of the Ajah BRT was contributing to the hardship currently faced by those living within the vicinity.

A shop owner, Mrs. Fatia Lawal, also lamented the deplorable nature of roads in the community, adding that bad roads had been affecting her sales.

“These roads have become worse than they were initially,” she said

A driver, Mr. Isiah Thompson, lamented the number of hours spent on traffic as result of on-going or abandoned, saying “incessant hold up on the Lekki-Ajah Expressway was due to the fact that the vehicles can no longer manoeuvre to the inner roads under construction, as some of the roads not in good condition.”

He identified the major roads and streets, where construction has stopped, as Thomas Estate link road, Badore road, Langbasa road, Ajah bridge link road, Terminal bus stop by Ajah bridge side, among others.

Also, Mrs Nkechi Nwachukwu, a business woman, urged the state government to intensify efforts in completing the roads, noting that the projects are 80 percent complete.

“The Gov. Ambode-led administration has really done well in the area of infrastructure development across Lagos State but needs to do more.

“The present administration should use the remaining months in office to complete ongoing projects across the state.”

Nwachukwu said residents had written several letters to government and LAMATA in charge of road projects to complete the projects, awaiting response.

“The state government should complete the terminal bus stop at Ajah by the bridge side in order to ease the suffering of motorists and boost business patronage in that axis,” she said.