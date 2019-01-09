Military in Clearance Operation on Major Road to Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army has revealed that it is engaging the remnants of Boko Haram in a clearance operation on the major road leading to Maiduguri, Borno State.

The military, in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesman of counter-insurgency operation in the North-east (Operation Lafiya Dole), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said there was no truth in media reports that the Maiduguri-Damaturu road was closed to motorists.

Had the road been closed to motorists, Borno State in the extreme North, would have been locked up from the rest of the country as the highway remains the only outlet to and from the town noted as the birthplace of Boko Haram.

In the last one week, the road that used to be safe had turned into a theatre of war between the military and insurgents, with many casualties on the part of the terrorist group, who has after a long lull, made a resurgence.

The statement by Nwachukwu read: “Our attention has been drawn to rumours that the Nigerian Army has closed Maiduguri-Damaturu road. This is not true. What is happening is an ongoing clearance and snap check operations in the general area required to clear suspected Boko Haram terrorists along that road.

“The clearance operation is ultimately for the safety and security of motorists and other road users.”

He added that: “Members of the public are please advised to cooperate and bear with the troops as they carry out these duties.”