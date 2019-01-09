Investing in Plastic Manufacturing Plant

Godwin Uba

The importance of establishing manufacturing industries in Nigeria cannot be over emphasised. Through the establishment of manufacturing industries, jobs will be created, there would be increase in GDP, generate products for local consumption as well as export market to generate foreign exchange.

Plastics products such as household plastic items, gift items, plastic cups, toys, seats, tables, bags etc are daily consumables. The demand is very high that the available producers in the country cannot satisfy the market.

Apart from local buyers, the entire ECOWAS sub-regions rely wholly on Nigerians for their plastic wares.

This is not surprising because all the raw materials for production of quality plastic products are locally available and at affordable prices.

In this investment profile prospective investors are educated on how to invest successfully into this lucrative venture putting all the necessary inputs into consideration such as technical, marketing, operational and financial requirements into consideration. The writer will guide prospective investors in setting up this project from feasibility studies, site planning, procurement and installation of machines, development of marketing strategies and recruitment of experienced manpower to manage the project for profit.

Plant & Machinery

One of the economic efficiencies of measuring the mechanical productivity of plant and machinery of a firm, or a proposed venture, is not only a function of its life expectancy, rate of depreciation, energy consumption per unit of output, but also adoption of a simple plant to produce different quality products.

The plant in mind is capable of producing four varieties of plastic products of desired sizes. What is needed involves fixing different molds into the injection moulding plant.

Competition

Survey findings have revealed that, most Nigerian industrialists and project promoters are not fully aware of these economic efficiencies of injection moulding plant.

The few numbers of firms and industries utilising injection-moulding plant that can only produce single plastic product can justify this belief. It implies that the plant in mind would produce different products to meet seasonal demand. This means if there is any project to be considered for implementation in terms of production multiplicity of plant at all, plastic plates, cups, bowls and spoons production should be the one.

Raw Material

The major raw materials required are thermo-plastics of high fluidity such as high-density polyethylene and others.

The beauty of this project is that both the injection moulding plant and raw materials are available locally, which signals the easiness of sourcing both the fixed and variable inputs.

Location

Theoretically, this project may be sited in any state in the federation without location constraint of raw material procurement. Project implementation involves acquisition of factory house, purchase and installation of plant and machinery, recruitment of appropriate personnel and other accessories.

Projected cost of Establishment

The initial cost of the project depends on the capacity and level of investment. It can be small, medium and large scale. The project can be scaled down depending on many factors that will be discussed with prospective investors on inquiry.

Technical Feasibility

The production technology of plastic products is simple, though mechanical. The materials suitable for injection moulding are thermo-plastics of high fluidity.

The granules are introduced through a hopper, into the cylinder in which they are heated, above their softening pint, by means of a heating jacket.

Moving piston plasticisers forces the material through a nozzle into the mould. Different kinds of moulds are used to produce different plastic products. The extruded material is cooled and is taken off by means of suitable devices designed as to prevent any subsequent deformation.

The theoretical analysis of production technology of plastic products remains the same, but they differ only in terms of time consumption per output, weight and structure morphology.

The plant in mind has production capacity of 4000-4, 500 plastics cup per two shifts per day of 5,000-6,000 plastic plates per day. This may be packed in dozens for sales. Appointed distributors would be needed for products distributions and sales.

Market and Investment Analysis

There are two markets for plastic products; the domestic and foreign markets. Households in general, canteens, industries, hospitals, clinics and hotels form the domestic market, while the neighbouring West African countries constitute the foreign markets.

The market viability shows that plastic plates, cups, bowls and keg are cheaper and durable when compared with sister glass products with high price disadvantage, and their fragility. More so, the cross elasticity of demand for plastic products shows a perfect elasticity of substitution for glass products in all ramifications of their uses.

For profitability is very good. Return on investment is over 130 per cent.

Implementation

Prospective investors will contact the writer for detailed and bankable feasibility works, procurement and installation of quality & durable machines, Training of manpower and setting up of very good accounting and marketing structure for the proposed project.

Uba can be reached on 08023664368 or ubagodwin@yahoo.com