Ferguson Counsels Man Utd Players to be Great Again

Sir Alex Ferguson inspired the Manchester United players with a stirring speech to the dressing room over the Christmas period, according to The Sun.

Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles as United manager, was invited to speak to the players by current interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer, who played under Ferguson at Old Trafford, is said to have brought the legendary coach in to rouse the players – and tell them they can make United great again.

A source quoted in The Sun said: ‘He told the lads that this group will make United dominant and successful again.

‘He said that he believes in them and he wants them to enjoy themselves and to fight hard for each other and leave everything on the pitch.

‘He also told them that the club is in good hands and he promised them that it will become bigger and better in the years to come and they will be part of this success. The players believe that there are some good times ahead.’

Solskjaer has a close relationship with Ferguson after scoring the winner in the 1999 Champions League final, arguably the veteran manager’s crowning triumph at United.

The address forms part of the Norwegian coach’s attempt to improve the dressing-room atmosphere, which was at rock bottom by the end of Jose Mourinho’s spell in charge.

He has already improved results on the pitch, with Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Reading ensuring Solskjaer has won his first five games as manager.

It also shows Ferguson, 77, is taking an active interest in United’s fortunes again following his recovery from a brain haemorrhage last May.

Meanwhile Paul Pogba’s return to form since the departure of Jose Mourinho has been highlighted by the midfielder being named Manchester United’s Player of the Month for December.

The Frenchman was widely criticised for a series of underwhelming displays in the final throes of Mourinho’s troubled tenure, which ended 48 hours after a 3-1 defeat by bitter rivals Liverpool on December 16.

Pogba was an unused substitute at Anfield but he was immediately reinstated to the starting XI by by caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And Pogba has been a revelation as the Red Devils have claimed five successive wins in league and cup.

Pogba was handed the club’s player of the month on Tuesday after delaying his arrival in Dubai for a four-day warm weather training camp so he could receive treatment at the club’s Carrington traing base.

Pogba missed Saturday’s 2-0 over Reading in the Fa Cup after sustaining a knock in a challenge by Jonjo Shelvey in the win at Newcastle United.

Solskjaer told the club’s official website: ‘Paul has had his knock and has had a few days of treatment back home.’

‘Hopefully, we can get Paul on his feet during this week.’

Solskjaer also provided an update on Fred and Marcos Rojo ahead of Sunday’s clash with Tottenham at Wembley.

‘Marcos Rojo has gone back home because his injury is taking a bit longer than we thought,’ he said. ‘Fred’s partner is expecting a baby’