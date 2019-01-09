Emeruwa Assumes Duty as CAF Head of Safety and Security

A member of staff of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Christian Emeruwa, has resumed office in Cairo, Egypt as Head of Safety and Security of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continental –ruling body for the game of football.

Emeruwa, who has served as special assistant to three successive NFF General Secretaries, is on a two-year leave of absence at the CAF Headquarters in 6th October City, near Cairo.

Holder of a doctorate degree in health education and human kinetics from the University of Ibadan, Emeruwa took up appointment with the Nigeria Football Federation in 2007 and has, over the years, brilliantly coordinated safety and security matters at venues of major international and domestic games round the country.

He is also a FIFA Security Officer.

Before taking up appointment at CAF, Emeruwa had coordinated safety and security issues at a number of matches and competitions for CAF and world footballing-governing body, FIFA on invitation.

He becomes the second Nigerian to take up a high-profile appointment at CAF headquarters since the election of NFF President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick into the CAF Executive Committee less than 22 months ago. The first was Mr. Samson Adamu, who is CAF’s Director of Competitions.

Apart from the duo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, A. U Mustapha, is the President of CAF Appeal Board, with so many other Nigerians on several committees of the continental body as well as FIFA.

While Pinnick has been elevated to the 1st Vice President of CAF and is also President of the AFCON Organizing Committee, NFF 1st Vice President, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi, 2ndVice President, Mallam Shehu Dikko, Executive Committee members Ibrahim Gusau and Yusuf Ahmed, as well as Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Mrs Chisom Ezeoke, Dr. Peter Singabele and Senator Obinna Ogba are on various panels.

At the level of FIFA, where Pinnick is a respected Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, he has been able to get the former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Ayotunde Philips and NFF 2nd Vice President Dikko into committees. While Justice Philips is the only African on the FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber), Dikko is a Member of the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee.

“I am delighted with the number of Nigerians we have been able to get into key positions and committees in FIFA and CAF, but we are just starting. I have always been saying that Nigeria is a big country globally and we can no longer remain a silent voice in international football politics. The work is ongoing to ensure more Nigerians come to the fore at global and continental levels,” Pinnick said on Tuesday.

NIGERIANS IN FIFA

. Mr. Amaju Pinnick – Member, Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions

. Justice Ayotunde Philips – Member, FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber)

. Mallam Shehu Dikko – Member, FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee

NIGERIANS WORKING IN CAF

. Mr. Samson Adamu – Director of Competitions

. Dr. Christian Emeruwa – Head of Safety and Security

NIGERIANS IN CAF COMMITTEES

. Mr. Amaju Pinnick – 1st Vice President/Member, Emergency Committee/President, AFCON

. Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi – Member, Youth Competitions Committee

. Mallam Shehu Dikko – Member, Inter-Clubs and Club Licensing System Committee

. Alh. Ibrahim Gusau – Member, Organizing Committee for CHAN

. Alh. Yusuf Ahmed – Member, Technical and Development Committee

. Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Member, Organizing Committee for AFCON

. Mrs Chisom Ezeoke – Member, Women Football Committee

. Dr. Peter Singabele – Member, Committee on Sports Medicine

. Senator Obinna Ogba – Member, Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee