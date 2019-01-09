Allianz Partners International Olympic Committee

Ebere Nwoji

Global Insurance giant, Allianz has signed a partnership agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to join the Worldwide Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme between 2021 and 2028.

Through this sponsorship agreement, Allianz would work with the IOC to provide innovative and integrated insurance solutions to support the Olympic Movement, including the Organising Committees of the Olympic Games, with the ambition of providing those insurance solutions to the National Olympic Committees around the world and their Olympic teams and athletes.

According to a statement from Allianz, the support, would not only include existing products, such as fleet and property & casualty insurance, but also insurance solutions for future products and services, driven by technological changes. The partnership would run from 2021 through to 2028.

According to the statement, the ambition of both partners is to use the power of sport to connect with new audiences via digital channels, including the Olympic Channel.

It further said engaging the next generation in their preferred way gives Allianz the opportunity to cover their insurance needs.

According to the OIC President, Thomas Bach, having supported the International Paralympic Committee since 2006, most recently as an international partner, Allianz would also become a “Worldwide Paralympic Partner” from 2021 as part of this agreement.

He said the new partnership demonstrates the global appeal and strength of the Olympic Movement, that the committee was delighted to be working together in the long term with Allianz to support sport around the world.

“Allianz has built a global business founded on trust. With this partnership, together we are building a foundation based on mutual trust.

“Allianz also has a strong sporting heritage and, in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020, we share a digital ambition of connecting with young people around the world to promote the Olympic values and the power of sport.”

Commenting on the partnership, Allianz CEO, Oliver Bäte said: “I am thrilled that we are joining a global community of athletes and people enthusiastic about sport and team work – in addition to our existing strong partnership with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

“Through the IOC’s digital and social channels, we can connect with more people than ever before and offer them our expertise in insurance.

“We believe the world is a better place when people have the courage to leave differences behind and stand together to achieve better outcomes for themselves and for the societies they live in.”

He said the Allianz group – headquartered in Munich, Germany – is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 88 million retail and corporate customers. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from Property, Life and Health insurance to Assistance services to Credit insurance and Global business insurance.