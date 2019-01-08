War at The Caliphate as APC Move to Unseat Tambuwal

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Ahead of 2019 governorship election, the plot to unseat Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, thickens.

At the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign at Dange/Shuni last Sunday, the party standard bearer, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, urged the people of the state to vote for him and President Muhamadu Buhari for infrastructural development of the state.

On his part, the leader of the party in the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, said all candidate of APC in the forth-coming election are men and women of good reputation, urging the people to vote out People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for its “dismal performance.”

In another development, APC in the state said 10,900 members of the PDP have defected to APC in Tambuwal and Dange/ Shuni Local Government Areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, and made available to journalists in Sokoto last weekend.

The statement said those who defected included the state Legal Adviser of the PDP, Alhaji Nasiru Sahabi Tambuwal; former Special Assistant to Governor Tambuwal, Alhaji Yaro Illelar-Gajara; APC Woman Leader in Tambuwal Local Government Area, Hajiya A’in Sokoto; former Chairman of Matawalle G-23 and another top notched member of the party, Alhaji Hamza Yeriman Shuni, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the former Legal Adviser, Tambuwal, and Illelar-Gajara said they left their former party due to lack of justice and fairness.

They also stated that they joined APC because of its determined focus as well as the patriotism, farness and trustworthiness of its leaders.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, averred that “with the epoch-making development, PDP in the state is finished.

“PDP would also be shamed as APC candidates will hugely be successful at all levels.

“The party has chosen credible, tested and trusted candidates across the country.”

Also speaking the Coordinator of the Sokoto South senatorial district Campaign Committee, Alhaji Umaru Nagwari Tambuwal, challenged the former state Governor, Alhaji Attahiiu Dalhatu Bafarawa, to furnish the people of the state with the account number in which the N 12 billion he claimed to have left for his successor, Wamakko, in 2017 as well as other details of the banks’ transactions.

He dismissed Bafarawa’s claims as false and unsubstantiated

The APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, promised to accord top priority to education, agriculture, health, security of lives and property, women and youths empowerment among others if elected .

On his part, the state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, expressed optimism that APC would win the forthcoming polls at all levels.