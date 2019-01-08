PDP Charges Buhari to Hand over Campaign Council’s Members to EFCC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to display his highly-touted integrity by handing over the list of his campaign council members to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the main opposition party’s campaign council, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the fact that Buhari selected, inaugurated and sits as the Chairman of the council with persons with corruption cases, showed that he approved and perhaps have hugely benefited from the corrupt practices for which they were indicted.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari has exposed himself as the grand patron of looters with his inauguration of persons with corruption cases in his Presidential Campaign Council.”

Ologbindiyan stressed that there are already allegations that such individuals are being spared because part of their loots have been diverted to fund Buhari’s re-election bid.

This development, he said, has justified the opinion held by most Nigerians that Buhari is not fighting corruption and that his much-hyped anti-corruption crusade is just an oppressive scheme against the opposition.

Ologbondiyan noted that unlike the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, which has no person with corruption case as member, ‘the Buhari Presidential Campaign Council is a looters list and a catalogue of ‘who is who’ in corruption.’

He said not only that Buhari himself now have huge corruption allegations hanging directly on his neck, particularly the over N11 trillion stolen from the Petroleum sector as well as the 9mobile and Keystone bank saga, the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is also facing corruption allegations.

The PDP stressed that the Director General of the Campaign Council and majority of the zonal coordinators are individuals with alleged cases of corruption.

The main opposition party therefore urged the EFCC to get a copy of the list and commence investigation, particularly as some of the individuals who currently enjoy immunity under Buhari’s cover would lose such immunity, come May 29, 2019