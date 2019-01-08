DMO Commences 2019 Savings Bonds Issuance

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has commenced the 2019 savings bonds sales by offering for subscription two-year savings bond at 12.12 per cent and three-year savings bond at 13.12 per cent.

According to the offer circular obtained from the DMO website on Monday, the two-year bond will be due in Jan. 2021, while the three-year bond will be due in Jan. 2022.

It, however, did not state how much was offered, but added that the maximum subscription was N50 million at N1, 000 per unit, subject to minimum subscription of N5, 000 and in multiples of N1,000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the DMO to have stated that the bond was fully backed by the full faith and credit of the federal government, with quarterly coupon payments to bondholders.

The savings bond issuance is expected to help finance the nation’s budget deficit.

It is also part of the federal government’s programme targeted at the lower income earners to encourage savings and also earn more interest, compared to their savings accounts with banks.

The circular also said that the offer would close on Friday.