PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman, North

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced the suspension of its Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Gamawa Babayo.

A statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday night, said the suspension was based on a petition critically reviewed by the National Working committee.

The three-paragragh statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC), in its extra-ordinary session of the 5th of January 2019, among other things, critically reviewed the petition against the Deputy National Chairman (North) Senator Gamawa Babayo.

“The NWC found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e, f, g, h of the PDP Constitution.

“Therefore, in exercise of section 29 (2) a, b and c, the NWC hereby invokes Section 59 (1) d of the constitution of the PDP on the Deputy National Chairman (North) and accordingly suspends him from the party immediately.”