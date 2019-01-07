Obi Dispels Rumours of S’East Leaders Working against PDP

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Peter Obi, has dispelled rumours that some leaders of the party in the South-east zone are working against the party in the forthcoming presidential election.

Obi, who addressed members of the party during an interdenominational service and reception organised for him by the party in Anambra State, said the leaders of the party in the regions and all the members were working as one family.

According to him, “Let me tell you all that PDP in the Southeast are working as one family, and when the votes are turned in, you will all see it. We are working as one family.”

He reiterated that under the present government, Nigeria and its citizens have suffered greatly, promising that as vice president, he would ensure that major roads in the region are completed as against the propaganda being peddled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Meanwhile, Bishop of Awka Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Bishop Alex Ibezim, who officiated the service, said only servant leaders can salvage Nigeria.

He said: “Our country needs servant leaders, leaders who can serve selflessly.

“We lack leaders like Nehemiah. Nehemiah served in the king’s palace, but didn’t take pay for the work he did. We need leaders like that but they are fast disappearing in Nigeria. We must pray to God to give us God-fearing leaders through this election.

“Nehemiah was comfortable in the king’s palace, but he was more concerned about the welfare of the people of Jerusalem. Nigeria is characterised by war, hunger, and all manner of afflictions. All politicians here must know that and work to redeem the country.”

Other priests also took the opportunity to pray for Obi and his wife, Margaret, against any form of attacks as the elections draw near.

The party received and presented PDP flags to new entrants, including Godwin Ezeemo, Yul Edochie and Hygers Igwebuike who were accompanied by their supporters.

The reception was attended by big wigs of the party in the state, including senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the party.