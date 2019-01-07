Obaseki congratulates Captain Hosa Okunbo at 61

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo on his 61st birthday, commending him for his numerous achievements in business, community development and philanthropy.

In a statement issued on Monday in Benin City, Obaseki said: “On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I celebrate you on this auspicious day. As a great son of Edo, you have displayed uncommon strides in the uplift of society.”

He added: “You are indeed a shining example of what can be achieved if people push themselves hard enough and a role model to millions of Nigerians.”

Obaseki wished Captain Hosa excellent health, wisdom and courage to continue in his enviable trajectory as a businessman and worthy son of Edo State.