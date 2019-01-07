Culprits of Ibadan Mayhem will Be Arrested, Prosecuted, Says Oyo Gov

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi Monday vowed to ensure that culprits involved in various robberies and mayhem across the state were apprehended and prosecuted.

Speaking during a sympathy and on-the-spot assessment visit to areas where mayhem occurred in Ibadan, Ajimobi said that criminals operating in the state would not know peace.

No fewer than 28 shops and six houses were burgled and set ablaze by suspected cult rival groups in some areas of Ibadan at the weekend.

The affected areas were Idi-Arere, Asaka and Oja-Igbo in Ibadan South East, Ibadan South West and Ibadan North East Local Governments Areas.

Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, said that the state government would not condone such dastardly act in the state.

“Before our administration came on board, this state was known for brigandage, killings and violence. Since we came on board, our administration is known for peace and security.

“Those who did this are enemies of government and peace loving people of this state. I assure you that those who did this will never know peace.

“We won’t condone it and will ensure those responsible for the crime are apprehended and prosecuted,’’ he said.

Ajimobi said that government would support the victims of the violence and urged them not to take laws into their hands.

The governor also called on the parents to ensure proper training and upbringing of their children and wards.

Mr Abiodun Odude, the state Commissioner of Police, said that the police had arrested 11 of the culprits.

He said among those arrested were four leaders of the suspected cult groups.

“The police is still gathering intelligence reports to ensure the real culprits were arrested and prosecuted.

“Our response to crime has always been timely,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Kolawole Sodehinde, a victim, said the incident at Idi-Arere was carried out by some known hoodlums around 2 a.m on Sunday.

Sodehinde said that the suspected hoodlums had besieged the area with rifle and petrol which they used in perpetrating the dastardly act.

“We called the police at Mapo Police Station who refused to answer us. We called the fire service who said they can only come if they have police protection.

“I later called the Commissioner of Police who sent a team of policemen to the scene within 15 minutes,’’ he said.