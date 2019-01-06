Senate to Resolve Anambra, Enugu, Kogi Oil Dispute

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Victor Umeh yesterday noted that Anambra will join the league of oil producing states in the country with full entitlements soon.

Umeh made the disclosure in an interview with THISDAY, noting that the Senate Committee on Petroleum Sector (Upstream) was working to resolve the dispute between Anambra and her neighbours, Kogi and Enugu states, who were laying claims to the oil deposit in the state.

During the interview, Umeh said the boundary crisis had come up at the national assembly once and was referred to the senate committee on petroleum sector (upstream), which I am also a member.

He said, “We have looked at it. Very recently, the committee met. We have involved even the National Boundaries Commission. By the time we settle all these, we will be able to achieve that status (oil producing state) completely.

“The oil deposit in the Anambra basin was a reality and no longer in doubt. For Anambra to be classified as an oil producing state, there is a production output to be met. That will have been attained if not because of the claims by the sister states, which affected our production.

“Oil exploration has been going on there. I think Anambra started with 80,000 barrels per day. We should have advanced now, but the Kogi people are laying claims to the area, and also the Enugu state; the Uzo Uwani area.

“There is no argument if we have oil in the Aguleri area any longer, except that what is affecting it now is the disputes. Once all these are settled, Anambra will fully assume the status of oil producing state, with all the accruing benefits.”