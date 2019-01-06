Enugu Fire: Ugwuanyi Replaces Burnt Vehicle, Two Tricycles

The Enugu State Government at the weekend replace one commercial bus and two vehicles to three victims of the recent fire outbreak at a petrol station in Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs. Nkechi Eneh handed over the vehicles to the victims at the Government House, Enugu on behalf of the state governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

After handing over the vehicles, the victims displayed different dance steps, praising God and thanking the governor for the surprise package, noting that today was the happiest day of their lives.

They said Ugwuanyi has wiped away their tears and prayed fervently for God to continue to grant him success in all his endeavors, especially his victory at the forthcoming elections.

One of the tricycle operators, John Obalezi said, “We are here because the Governor of Enugu State visited when our keke and bus were burnt and asked us not to cry again that he will wipe our tears.

“We are here because he invited us today and bought new keke for us and bought a bus for the bus driver.

We came to thank the governor and pray for him and his victory in the coming election to complete his 2nd term.”

Another victim, Mr. Sunday Ugwu, said, “I am very happy. Today is the happiest day of my life. I did not believe it was going to happen like this. I do not have much to say than to thank the Lord and the governor.

“I even thank the Aunty (Mrs. Eneh) and everybody. I am overjoyed. I did not know that my bus will return back again. I thank the Lord and my God. I thank the governor. Let him continue to lead us in Jesus Name.”

It would be recalled that the governor had earlier redeemed his promise to the other victims of the incident, accordingly.