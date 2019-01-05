Oshiomhole: Atiku, Obi will Trade Away Nigeria if Elected

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiohmole yesterday urged Nigerians to be wary of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the vice presidential candidate Peter Obi, alleging that that if voted into power in the February election, both would trade off Nigeria.

Oshiomhole stated this while speaking at the flag off of the Governor Simon Lalong’s reelection campaign in Plateau State.

He said that both were businessmen “as one was a former customs man while the other was a former trader.”

Oshiohmole continued: “Atiku said he would put Nigeria on sale, and he would sell NNPC. Are you going to vote for traders? Are you going to support Nigeria being on sale?”

He said that Lalong had ensured justice and fair play in his administration which he said guaranteed peace in the state compared to what obtained during the reign of his predecessor.

The national chairman, therefore, urged the electorate to vote en masse for the governor to consolidate his present achievements in the general elections.

Oshiomhole commended Lalong for the prompt payment of workers’ salaries, adding that by paying salaries, Lalong had given practical expression by responding to the yearnings and aspirations of the people in the logo of the party that is progressive and pro-people because the primary purpose of governance is the welfare of the people.

While responding to Oshiomhole, Lalong said that the occasion was not a speech making event as it was to flag off his campaign.

He further urged the crowd to say no to people deceiving people.

As the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) then, he said that “When former President Olusegun Obasanjo came to power, he stated that within six months, he was going to fix electricity while Atiku Abubakar was the vice president. They spent $16 billion US Dollars. The more dollars they spent, the more darkness enveloped Nigeria. Where was the power promised? No answer,” he queried.