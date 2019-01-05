Kidnappers Free Abducted LG Workers in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command Saturday disclosed that the two officials of the Emure Local Government Area of the state, who were kidnapped by gunmen have been freed.

The two council staff, Pastor A. Onaade and Dr. O. Fashina, were kidnapped along Ikere-Ise-Emure road Wednesday night while returning to Ado Ekiti.

Onaade is an accountant while Fashina is in charge of primary health care in the council.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, told journalists that the captives were freed from their abductors by the police.

Ikechukwu said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, had visited the kidnap victims in their respective homes.

“The commissioner of police had visited them, they are in good shape. It is the duty of the police to ensure that everybody is safe and that we shall continue to do,” he said.

He, however, did not mention the actual location where the victims regained their freedom.

On the issue of ransom, Ikechukwu said: “The victims never brought this to our notice, they didn’t tell us they paid anything.

“All we did was to do our work and ensure that they returned home safe and in good health and that we had achieved.”

During the incident, which occurred around 8pm, another Accountant working with the council, Mr. Abayomi Ajayi, was killed by gunmen.

The police have not revealed any official report regarding whether he was killed by kidnappers or armed robbers.