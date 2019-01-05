Endorsement Galore for Jimi Agbaje

As the race for the 2019 governorship election in Lagos State hots up, Jimi Agbaje, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has continued to receive endorsements from notable individuals and organisations. In the view of many, the endorsements are proofs of his rising profile and confidence in his candidature for the plum job.

A group, Lagos Solidarity Forum, under the leadership of Oladele Martins, has joined the long list of political parties and associations rooting for the pharmacist turned politician. The Forum, it was further learnt, declared its unconditional support for Agbaje, who is seen as the man who can take the state to the next level. Speaking on the group’s conviction, Martins said: “Mr. Jimi Agbaje’s in-depth understanding of class issues in Lagos State, as well as his well-known dogged resistance to god-fatherism, has drawn him to the voiceless and downtrodden of the state.

“We believe that he has the sincerity of purpose to free Lagos State from political marauders feasting on its resources for their benefits and cronies alike. We have utmost belief in Mr. Agbaje to revive the hopes of Lagosians health system and services, waste management, education, power, water, roads, drainage, and taxation. We all know that Lagos is vastly blessed and full of opportunities that can better the lives of indigenes and its residents at large.

“With the recent unfolding political events in Lagos State, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has exposed itself as a party built on fraud, god-fatherism, corruption and total disregard for internal democracy. The Lagos Solidarity Forum is politically ready to mobilise all active political structures within the state that are committed to collaborate and uproot the entrenched reactionary leadership in Lagos State.

“We call on all visionaries and people of good conscience in the state to rally round and help refocus our Lagos to the path of economic empowerment and development that will benefit all and sundry by supporting Mr. Agbaje in the onerous task of becoming the next Governor of Lagos State by all means legally necessary.”